Oct 16 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca and Chi-med’s Savolitinib shows encouraging clinical activity in 2nd-line EGFR mutation-positive lung cancer with met-amplification

* Data give insights into disease progression,potential next-generation treatment strategies in patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC with met-amplification​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: