Nov 15 (Reuters) - ASTRAZENECA PLC:

* ‍US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS APPROVED A NEW INDICATION FOR FASLODEX (FULVESTRANT)​

* ‍FASLODEX IN COMBINATION WITH ABEMACICLIB SHOWED 16.4 MONTHS OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)