Dec 6 (Reuters) - Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd:

* PROPOSES JV WITH GRUP MAJALAH KARANGKRAF SDN IN RELATION TO UNIT‘S INVESTMENT IN KARANGKRAF DIGITAL 360 SDN

* UNIT TO BUY 51% STAKE IN KK360 FOR 100 MILLION RGT, TO BE PAID IN TRANCHES & SUBJECT TO REDUCTION MECHANISM

* PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, GMK TO TRANSFER 38 INTELLECTUAL PROPERTIES TO KK360 FOR 96 MILLION RGT