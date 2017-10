BRIEF-Astro Malaysia Holdings says qtrly net profit 246.3 mln rgt

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd:

* Qtrly net profit 246.3 million rgt

* Declared second interim single-tier dividend of 3 sen per ordinary share‍​

* Qtrly revenue 1.42 billion rgt

* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.43 billion rgt, year ago qtrly net profit 125.4 million rgt

* Going forward, co expects revenue growth in immediate term to be underpinned by e-commerce, adex, production revenues and njoi‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2y8g9cP) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)