FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Astronics acquires Telefonix
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 27, 2017 / 10:44 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Astronics acquires Telefonix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Astronics Corp

* Astronics Corporation announces acquisition of Telefonix Inc

* Astronics Corp - Deal for ‍approximately $104 million in cash​

* Astronics Corp - Deal for ‍$104 million in cash​

* Astronics Corp - ‍Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in 2018​

* Astronics - ‍Impact of deal on 2017 earnings will depend on closing date and one-time deal related charges, but is expected to be nominal​

* Astronics Corp - ‍ Purchase price of deal funded with Astronics’ senior revolving credit facility​

* Astronics - ‍ Entered into definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of Telefonix and related co, product development technologies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.