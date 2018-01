Jan 11 (Reuters) - Astronics Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER BOOKINGS AND UPDATED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $745 MILLION TO $815 MILLION

* - EXPECTS TO RECORD NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $16 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: