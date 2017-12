BRIEF-Astronics Says CEO To Monetize A Portion Of His Equity Position In Co's Common Stock

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Astronics Corp:

* ASTRONICS SAYS CEO PETER GUNDERMANN HAS DETERMINED TO MONETIZE A PORTION OF HIS EQUITY POSITION IN CO‘S COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* ASTRONICS - GUNDERMANN ADOPTED WRITTEN PLAN ON DEC 15 UNDER WHICH HE WILL PLACE ORDERS TO SELL UP TO MAXIMUM OF 71,322 SHARES OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK

* ASTRONICS - GUNDERMANN TO SELL MAXIMUM OF 71,322 SHARES BY WAY OF WEEKLY SALES ORDERS BEGINNING FEBRUARY 2, 2018 AND ENDING OCTOBER 12, 2018