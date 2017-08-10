BRIEF-Astronova names Joseph O'Connell as the interim chief financial officer

Aug 10 (Reuters) - AstroNova Inc
* AstroNova names interim Chief Financial Officer
* announced that John P. Jordan, chief financial officer and treasurer, has notified company of his intention to resign
* Joseph P. O‘Connell, AstroNova’s former chief financial officer, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
* AstroNova - Has retained a executive recruiting firm to undertake a comprehensive search to identify candidates to succeed Jordan on a permanent basis
* Jordan has agreed to remain in his current position for a transition period, to end no later than September 1, 2017