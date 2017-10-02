BRIEF-AstroNova signs asset purchase and licensing agreement with Honeywell's aerospace unit

Oct 2 (Reuters) - AstroNova Inc-

* AstroNova - on Sept 28 co signed an exclusive worldwide asset purchase and licensing agreement with Honeywell International, Inc’s aerospace division

* AstroNova - agreement provides for an up-front payment to Honeywell of $14.6 million in cash - sec filing

* AstroNova - is funding up-front payment through existing credit facility, as amended to increase amount for borrowing under revolving credit line to $15 million​