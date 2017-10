July 17 (Reuters) - Asure Software Inc

* Asure Software Inc - effective January 14, 2017, Brad Wolfe has resigned as chief financial officer of co - SEC filing

* Asure Software - company is seeking chief financial officer candidates and intends to complete search in near future

* Asure Software - in interim, duties of chief financial officer will be performed by Patrick Goepel, company's chief executive officer