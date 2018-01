BRIEF-Asv Holdings Announces New $50 Million Credit Facility

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Asv Holdings Inc:

* ASV HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW $50 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY

* ASV HOLDINGS INC - ‍NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $35 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND A $15 MILLION TERM LOAN​

* ASV HOLDINGS INC - ‍NEW AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A “SIGNIFICANT” REDUCTION IN ANNUAL INTEREST COSTS AND GENERALLY MORE FAVORABLE CREDIT TERMS FOR ASV​

* ASV HOLDINGS INC - ‍ON DEC 27, REPLACED FORMER CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH NEW $50 MILLION, 5-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY​