June 15 (Reuters) - Australian Securities Exchange:

* Unitholders in Centuria Urban Reit voted in favour of scheme of arrangement to merge with Centuria Metropolitan Reit

* Under scheme, CUA unitholders will get 0.88 new CMA units for every 1 CUA unit held & $0.23 cash consideration for every 1 CUA unit held