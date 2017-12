Dec 7 (Reuters) - ASX Ltd:

* SELECTS DISTRIBUTED LEDGER TECHNOLOGY TO REPLACE CHESS-ASX.AX

* ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO REPLACE CHESS USING DISTRIBUTED LEDGER TECHNOLOGY (DLT) DEVELOPED BY ITS TECHNOLOGY PARTNER DIGITAL ASSET

* WILL EXERCISE ITS PRO-RATA RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN DA‘S RECENT SERIES B FUNDRAISING AND SUBSCRIBE FOR US$3.5 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES

* ASX AND DA HAVE AGREED TO WORK EXCLUSIVELY ON DLT IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND.