Jan 30 (Reuters) - AT & S:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE 765.9 MILLION EUR, UP 24.5%

* 9-MONTH EBIT 88.8 MILLION EUR VERSUS 11.8 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH EBITDA 190.3 MILLION EUR, UP 86.3%

* 9-MONTH PROFIT 47.8 MILLION EUR VERSUS -19.7 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS THE EBITDA MARGIN TO SLIGHTLY EXCEED THE FORE CAST OF 19-22% IN 2017/2018

* SEES FY REVENUE GROWTH OF 20-25% SUBJECT TO CONTINUED STABLE MARKET ENVIRONMENT AND STABLE EXCHANGE RATE DEVELOPMENT