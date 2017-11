Nov 2 (Reuters) - AT & S:

* ‍H1 REVENUE UP 25.7% TO EUR 485.7 MILLION​

* ‍H1 EBITDA MORE THAN DOUBLED TO EUR 104.4 MILLION​

* ‍H1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD POSITIVE AGAIN AT EUR 15.4 MILLION​