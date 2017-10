Oct 9 (Reuters) - AT & S:

* ‍NOW EXPECTS INCREASE IN REVENUE OF 20-25% (ORIGINAL: 10-16%), EBITDA MARGIN OF 19-22% (ORIGINAL FORECAST 16-18%) FOR FY 2017/2018​

* ‍EXPECTS ADDITIONAL DEPRECIATION OF ROUGHLY EUR 15 MILLION (ORIGINAL FORECAST: ROUGHLY EUR 25 MILLION) FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/ 18​