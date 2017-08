BRIEF-AT & S Q1 loss narrows to 11.2 million euros

July 26 (Reuters) - AT & S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG:

* Q1 REVENUE UP 11.6% TO € 199.6 MILLION

* Q1 EBITDA ROSE TO € 29.7 MILLION VERSUS. € 18.8 MILLION IN Q1 2016/17.

* Q1 LOSS FOR THE PERIOD IMPROVED TO € -11.2 MILLION COMPARED WITH € -13.6 MILLION IN THE SAME QUARTER OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN REVENUE OF 10-16% FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18

* SEES FY EBITDA MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 16-18% BASED ON THE MARKET DEVELOPMENTS FOR IC SUBSTRATES AND THE LAUNCH OF THE NEXT TECHNOLOGY GENERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)