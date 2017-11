BRIEF-AT & S to issue deeply subordinated bond

Nov 7 (Reuters) - AT & S:

* TO ISSUE DEEPLY SUBORDINATED BOND WITH INDEFINITE TERM AND EARLY REDEMPTION OPTION BY ISSUER AFTER FIVE YEARS​

* ‍TARGETS AN ISSUE AMOUNT OF AT LEAST A HIGH, DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION VOLUME (SUB-BENCHMARK SIZE)​

* ‍PROCEEDS OF ISSUE SHOULD SUPPORT STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PROGRAM AS BASIS FOR PLANNED, LONG-TERM PROFITABLE GROWTH​

* ‍ISSUE LIKE NOMINAL VOLUME, ISSUE PRICE AND COUPON WILL BE DETERMINED WITHIN A BOOK-BUILDING PROCEDURE​