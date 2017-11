Nov 9 (Reuters) - ATA Inc:

* ATA reports financial results for three-month period ended September 30, 2017

* Sees quarterly revenue RMB 312 million to RMB 317 million

* Quarterly revenue rose 6.8 percent to RMB 69.6 million

* ATA Inc qtrly basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ATA Inc of RMB​ 0.34

* ATA Inc qtrly‍ basic and diluted losses per ADS attributable to ATA Inc of RMB 0.68​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: