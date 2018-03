March 5 (Reuters) - Atac Resources Ltd:

* ATAC RESOURCES LTD. RECEIVES POSITIVE DECISION FOR ALL-SEASON TOTE ROAD TO THE RACKLA GOLD PROPERTY

* ATAC RESOURCES - YUKON GOVERNMENT, FIRST NATION OF NA-CHO NYAK DUN DECIDED THAT PROPOSED ALL-SEASON TOTE ROAD TO TIGER GOLD DEPOSIT WILL PROCEED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: