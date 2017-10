Oct 16 (Reuters) - Atara Biotherapeutics Inc

* Atara Biotherapeutics announces abstract publication for two MSParis2017 congress presentations, including updated interim results from a phase 1 study of autologous ATA190 in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS)

* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc - ‍no significant adverse events have been observed in study​