Jan 26 (Reuters) - ATARI SA:

* ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF BALANCE OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE/EXCHANGEABLE INTO NEW AND/OR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANE)

* BONDS MATURING FEB. 19, 2020

23% OF OCEANE ORIGINALLY ISSUED STILL IN CIRCULATION