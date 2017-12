Dec 18 (Reuters) - Atea Asa:

* ATEA FINLAND WINS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON MICROSOFT LICENSES WITH

* ‍AGREEMENT RUNS FOR 4 YEARS WITH AN ESTIMATED TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 220-250 MILLION.​

* ‍REVENUE FOR FIRST YEAR (2018) IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 80 MILLION.​

* ‍CONTRACT TAKES EFFECT ON JANUARY 1ST, 2018.​

* WINS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH KL-KUNTAHANKINNAT OY