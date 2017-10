Oct 19 (Reuters) - ATEA ASA:

* Q3 REVENUE NOK ‍6.65​ BILLION (REUTERS POLL: NOK 6.65 BILLION)

* Q3 EBITDA EX. ITEMS NOK 272 ‍​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: NOK 260 MILLION)

* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS ATEA TO CONTINUE TO IMPROVE OPERATING PROFITS FOR THE REMINDER OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)