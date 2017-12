Dec 4 (Reuters) - ATEA ASA:

* ATEA DENMARK SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH SKI FOR DELIVERY OF IT

* ‍CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED TOTAL VALUE OF MINIMUM DKK 300 MILLION FOR FIRST TWO YEARS​

* ‍FRAME AGREEMENT RUNS FOR 2 YEARS STARTING FROM DEC 12 AND WITH AN OPTION FOR RENEWAL OF ADDITIONAL 1+1 YEAR​