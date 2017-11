Nov 9 (Reuters) - ATEME SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​ 11.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH OF JUST OVER 20% FOR CURRENT YEAR​

* SAYS ‍PREVIOUS TARGET OF 30% CAGR FOR PERIOD 2017-18 APPEARS MORE CHALLENGING​

* ‍EXPECTS TO DELIVER A STRONG Q4​