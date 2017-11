BRIEF-Atenor provides Q3 update on its assets, confirms guidance

Nov 15 (Reuters) - ATENOR:

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE POSITIVE RESULT FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL PERIOD AT LEAST EQUIVALENT TO THAT OF 2016

* ON THE ONE: TARGETS PROVISIONAL DELIVERY AT END 2018

* ON THE ONE: STRUCTURAL WORKS TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF NOV 2017

* ON THE ONE: 41% OF APARTMENTS AND TWO GROUND-FLOOR RETAIL SPACES SOLD (EXCLUDING. RESERVATIONS)

* ON THE ONE: SELECTED AS BELGIUM’S CANDIDATE FOR NEW HQ OF EMA; FINAL POLITICAL DECISION EXPECTED BY NOV 20

* ON REALEX: IT HAS BEEN DECIDED TO POSTPONE LAUNCH OF PROJECT PENDING CALL FOR PROJECTS FROM EUROPEAN INSTITUTIONS

* ON PALATIUM: 82% OF APARTMENTS AND THREE OFFICE SPACES ALREADY SOLD

* ON CITY DOX: APPLICATION FOR SUBDIVISION PERMIT FOR PHASE TWO IS STILL IN PROGRESS

* ON LES BERGES DE L‘ARGENTINE: DISCUSSIONS ARE PROGRESSING WITH APPROPRIATE AUTHORITIES TO ESTABLISH GUIDELINE FOR REMAINDER OF PROGRAM

* ON LES BERGES DE L‘ARGENTINE: RENOVATION WORKS ON STREET-FRONT OFFICES CONTINUING FOR DELIVERY IN AUTUMN 2018

* ON AU FIL DES GRANDS PRES: FIRST SIX BLOCKS OF FIRST PHASE ARE ALL (PRE-)SOLD

* ON LA SUCRERIE: TO DATE, 71% OF 91 APARTMENTS SOLD

* ON LA SUCRERIE: DELIVERY OF FOURTH BLOCK SCHEDULED FOR END NOVEMBER

* ON BORDS DE SEINE 1: GRANT OF PERMIT TO LAUNCH CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED IN Q2 OF 2018

* ON NAOS: BUILDING IS 51% PRE-LEASED

* ON HERMES BUSINESS CAMPUS: NO PLANS TO PUSH THROUGH SALE OF THESE BUILDINGS IN 2017

* ON EXPOZITIEI: INITIAL PLANNING APPLICATION TO BE SUBMITTED IN H1 OF 2018

* ON DACIA ONE: PERMIT APPLICATION FOR 15,800 SQ.M TO BE SUBMITTED IN NEXT FEW MTHS UNDER ZONAL URBAN PLAN

* ON HERMES BUSINESS CAMPUS: TO DATE, THREE BUILDINGS (72,000 SQ.M) ARE FULLY LEASED Source text: bit.ly/2ijCDBz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)