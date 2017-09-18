BRIEF-Atento SA says it has concluded refinancing of debt structure

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Atento SA

* Atento SA says it has concluded refinancing of company’s debt structure

* Atento SA - debt refinance is estimated to reduce interest expenses by $10 mln to $15 mln on a normalized basis per annum in 2018

* Atento SA - benefits of lower cost of debt are expected to begin during Q4 of 2017

* Atento SA - as part of its refinancing process, co incurred approximately $20 mln of one-off costs, which are expected to be booked during Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: