BRIEF-Athabasca Oil reports Q3 earnings per share c$0.01

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Athabasca Oil Corp

* Athabasca Oil Corporation announces 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.01

* Athabasca oil corp says ‍2017 capital budget is unchanged at $210 million with annual corporate production expected to average approximately 35,000 boe/d.​

* Q3 production of 36,133 boe/d (90% liquids), representing 143% year over year per share growth‍​

* Athabasca oil corp says i‍n 2018 expects to maintain production in excess of 40,000 boe/d (90% liquids)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: