4 days ago
BRIEF-Athenahealth announces strategic initiatives to drive increased levels of profitable growth and enhance shareholder value
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Athenahealth announces strategic initiatives to drive increased levels of profitable growth and enhance shareholder value

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Athenahealth Inc

* Athenahealth announces strategic initiatives to drive increased levels of profitable growth and enhance shareholder value

* Athenahealth Inc - ‍targeting approximately $100 million in cost-savings to increase profitability and drive growth​

* Athenahealth Inc - ‍augmenting senior management structure to establish role of president, in addition to ongoing CFO search​

* Says augmenting senior management structure to establish role of president, in addition to ongoing CFO search

* Launching search to recruit seasoned independent chairman of board and additional independent director

* Athenahealth Inc - ‍president will be responsible for execution of athenahealth's business operations​

* Athenahealth Inc - ‍board plans to separate roles of chairman and CEO and is working to recruit an independent chairman​

* Athenahealth Inc - ‍in addition, board has begun a search process to appoint an additional independent director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

