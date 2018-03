March 7 (Reuters) - Athene Holding Ltd:

* ATHENE HOLDING LTD. ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES

* ATHENE HOLDING - ‍ PRICING UNDERWRITTEN SECONDARY OFFERING OF 10.3 MILLION CLASS A COMMON SHARES AT $49.70 PER SHARE​

* ATHENE HOLDING LTD - ‍ALL OF CLASS A COMMON SHARES ARE BEING SOLD BY A UNIT OF ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY​