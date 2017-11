Nov 6 (Reuters) - Athene Holding Ltd

* Athene Holding Ltd. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.39

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Athene Holding Ltd qtrly ‍oper class a earnings per share $1.18

* Athene Holding Ltd qtrly ‍total revenues $1,473 million versus $1,272 million