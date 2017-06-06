FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Athene Holding reports pricing of secondary offering of common shares
June 6, 2017 / 11:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Athene Holding reports pricing of secondary offering of common shares

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Athene Holding Ltd:

* Athene Holding Ltd. announces the pricing of secondary offering of common shares

* Priced its underwritten secondary offering of 16.2 million of its class a common shares at a price of $49.00 per share

* Class a common shares being sold by certain shareholders of athene, and Athene will not receive any proceeds from offering

* Athene Holding Ltd - underwriters have 30-day option to purchase up to additional 2.4 million class a common shares at offering price of $49 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

