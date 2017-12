Athenex Inc:

* ATHENEX ANNOUNCES PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK RIEHLE

* ATHENEX INC - ‍COMPANY WILL COMMENCE AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUITABLE REPLACEMENT FOR CFO ROLE​

* ATHENEX INC - ‍RIEHLE WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS AN ADVISOR TO COMPANY​