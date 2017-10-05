FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
October 5, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Athenex announces positive recommendations from the ‍DSMB to continue the oraxol phase iii program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Athenex Inc

* Athenex announces positive recommendations from the Drug Safety Monitoring Board to continue the oraxol phase iii program

* Athenex Inc - ‍DSMB encouraged rapid patient recruitment toward scheduled second interim analysis at 180 patients​

* Athenex Inc - ‍DSMB unanimously recommended continuation of oraxol phase iii study​

* Athenex Inc - ‍adverse event of painful neuropathy was “uncommon” with oraxol treatment​

* Athenex Inc - expect clinical trial to proceed on track with rapid patient recruitment timelines & scheduled second interim analysis at 180 patients in 2018​

* Athenex Inc - ‍expect trial to proceed on track with scheduled second interim analysis at 180 patients in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

