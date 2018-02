BRIEF-Athersys Enters Into New $100 Mln Equity Facility With Aspire Capital

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Athersys Inc:

* ATHERSYS ENTERS INTO NEW $100 MILLION EQUITY FACILITY WITH ASPIRE CAPITAL

* ATHERSYS - ‍UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, ATHERSYS HAS RIGHT TO SELL UP TO $100 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK TO ASPIRE CAPITAL UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS OVER 3-YEAR PERIOD​

* ATHERSYS INC - ‍IN CONJUNCTION WITH NEW FACILITY, ASPIRE MADE AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF $1 MILLION AT A PRICE OF $2.00 PER SHARE​