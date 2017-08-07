FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Athersys reports alignment of key regulators for pivotal registration study in stroke
August 7, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Athersys reports alignment of key regulators for pivotal registration study in stroke

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Athersys Inc

* Athersys reports alignment of key regulators for pivotal registration study in stroke

* Athersys Inc - in Japan, Athersys' partner, Healios K.K. is conducting treasure study, evaluating multistem therapy for ischemic stroke

* Athersys - design of phase 3 clinical study treating ischemic stroke with multistem cell therapy product received a final scientific advice positive opinion from EMA

* Athersys - treasure study has received a priority review designation under Sakigake from Japan's pharmaceutical and medical devices agency

* Athersys - results from treasure study are acceptable for supporting applications for registration, along with results from masters-2 study, in U.S., Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

