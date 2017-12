Dec 7 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:

* ATI SELECTED TO SUPPLY INNOVATIVE SOLUTION FOR LARGE PIPELINE REPAIR PROJECT

* ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC - PROJECT‘S ESTIMATED REVENUE VALUE TO ATI FLAT ROLLED PRODUCTS SEGMENT IS $30 MILLION

* ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍SHIPMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN Q1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: