BRIEF-Atkore International Group ‍Expects Q1 2018 Net Income Of About $27.2 Million​

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Atkore International Group Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTION AND PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP - ‍STOCK REPURCHASE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BENEFIT BOTH FY EPS AND FY ADJUSTED EPS BY APPROXIMATELY $0.24 PER SHARE​

* ‍REAFFIRMS ITS EXPECTATION THAT FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE IN RANGE OF $245 MILLION TO $260 MILLION​

* ATKORE INTERNATIONAL - ‍AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM CD&R ALLIED HOLDINGS, L.P. ABOUT 17 MILLION SHARES , PAR VALUE $0.01 PER SHARE, AT $21.77​ PER SHARE

* ‍EXPECTS Q1 2018 NET INCOME OF APPROXIMATELY $27.2 MILLION​

* ATKORE INTERNATIONAL - STOCK REPURCHASE EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED USING PROCEEDS OF BORROWING UNDER EXISTING LOAN CREDIT FACILITY OF CERTAIN UNITS OF CO

* ‍TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR SHARE REPURCHASE OF APPROXIMATELY $375 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS Q1 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.41​

* ‍EXPECTS Q1 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.46​

* ‍EXPECTS Q1 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $49 MILLION​

* ‍UPDATING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.95 TO $2.15 ​

* ATKORE INTERNATIONAL - ‍FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF STOCK REPURCHASE DEAL, CD&R INVESTOR WILL OWN ABOUT 29% OF CO‘S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK​

* ATKORE INTERNATIONAL - FOR Q1 OF FY 2018, CO EXPECTS FEDERAL TAX REFORM TO RESULT IN ONE-TIME REDUCTION TO TAX EXPENSE IN RANGE OF $4 MILLION TO $5 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.65 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.65 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S