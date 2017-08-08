BRIEF-Atkore International Group posts qtrly adj. earnings $0.44/shr

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Atkore International Group Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Atkore International Group Inc - full-year adjusted eps guidance range revised to $1.37 - $1.45

* Atkore International Group - net sales for Q3 remained relatively flat at $397.7 million, increase of 0.5 pct compared to $395.7 million for prior-year period

* Atkore International Group Inc - is updating its adjusted ebitda guidance range to $220.0 million - $228.0 million for 2017

* Q3 revenue view $424.5 million