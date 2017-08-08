FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atkore International Group posts qtrly adj. earnings $0.44/shr
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Atkore International Group posts qtrly adj. earnings $0.44/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Atkore International Group Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Atkore International Group Inc - full-year adjusted eps guidance range revised to $1.37 - $1.45

* Atkore International Group - net sales for Q3 remained relatively flat at $397.7 million, increase of 0.5 pct compared to $395.7 million for prior-year period

* Atkore International Group Inc - is updating its adjusted ebitda guidance range to $220.0 million - $228.0 million for 2017

* Q3 revenue view $424.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2vKf9Oj) Further company coverage:

