BRIEF-Atkore International Group Says Atkore International Entered Into A Debt Commitment Letter

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Atkore International Group Inc:

* ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP - ‍ON JAN. 19, ATKORE INTERNATIONAL, INC., UNIT OF CO ( ‘BORROWER’), ENTERED INTO A DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER - SEC FILING​

* ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP - ‍PURSUANT TO DBNY HAS COMMITTED TO PROVIDE UP TO $425.0 MILLION UNDER AN INCREMENTAL FIRST LIEN SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY​

* ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC - ‍ PROCEEDS OF DEBT COMMITMENT WILL BE USED TO FUND STOCK REPURCHASE TRANSACTION​ Source text: (bit.ly/2G0UTK5) Further company coverage: