Jan 23 (Reuters) - Atlanta Poland SA:

* PRELIM H1 REVENUE 124.7 MILLION ZLOTYS UP 23.7 PERCENT YOY

* PRELIM H1 NET PROFIT AT ABOUT 0.9 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 49.7 PERCENT YOY

* SAYS WORSE PRELIM. H1 NET PROFIT YOY DUE TO LOWER PROFITABILITY

* SAYS IN H1 2017/2017 CO ALSO RECORDED HIGHER FINANCIAL COSTS, BY ABOUT 0.4 MLN ZLOTYS

* H1 RESULTS DUE ON MARCH 29