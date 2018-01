BRIEF-Atlantic Gold Sees 2018 Production Between 82,000-90,000 Ounces Of Gold For Moose River Consolidated Gold Mine

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Atlantic Gold Corp:

* ATLANTIC GOLD CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR THE MOOSE RIVER CONSOLIDATED GOLD MINE NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA

* ATLANTIC GOLD CORP - SEES 2018 PRODUCTION BETWEEN 82,000-90,000 OUNCES OF GOLD FOR MOOSE RIVER CONSOLIDATED GOLD MINE

* ATLANTIC GOLD CORP - GUIDING TOWARDS CAD$5-6 MILLION IN GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

* ATLANTIC GOLD CORP - SEES ALL-IN-SUSTAINING-COSTS BETWEEN $675/OZ. AND $735/OZ IN 2018 FOR MOOSE RIVER CONSOLIDATED GOLD MINE