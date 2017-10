Sept 13 (Reuters) - Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd

* BLOCK TRADE - ATLANTIC LEAF PROPERTIES LTD: ANNOUNCES AN EQUITY RAISING OF APPROXIMATELY GBP30 MILLION​

* BLOCK TRADE - ATLANTIC LEAF PROPERTIES LTD: ‍EQUITY RAISE WILL BE OFFERED TO QUALIFYING INVESTORS THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOK BUILD PROCESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: