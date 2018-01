Jan 11 (Reuters) - Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd:

* FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED NOV 30, ‍ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE AT GBP 2.17​

* ‍REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS FORECAST FULL YEAR DISTRIBUTION OF 9.1 GBP PENCE PER SHARE​