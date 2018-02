BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Qtrly Profit From Continuing Operations $6.71

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc :

* ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE REPORTS RECORD FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS, STRONG OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 19 PERCENT TO $628 MILLION

* MID-20% EARNINGS GROWTH EXPECTED IN 2018

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $6.71

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.43

* EXPECT SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN OUR VOLUMES, REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2018

* SEES 2018 VOLUMES RISING TO AROUND 300,000 BLOCK HOURS

* SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY $2.5 BILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF ABOUT $500 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME WILL GROW BY A MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL COMPARED WITH 2017

* EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF ABOUT $90 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018

* AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE EXPENSE IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $315 MILLION

* CORE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL ABOUT $100 TO $110 MILLION IN 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.16, REVENUE VIEW $594.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.16, REVENUE VIEW $594.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.45, REVENUE VIEW $2.33 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S