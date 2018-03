March 1 (Reuters) - Atlas Financial Holdings Inc:

* ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY EARNINGS PER SHARE MORE THAN $2.00

* EXPECTS TO WRITE IN EXCESS OF $300 MILLION IN PREMIUMS IN 2018

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $7.25 - $8.00