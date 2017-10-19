FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atlassian Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.06
October 19, 2017 / 8:27 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Atlassian Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Atlassian Corporation PLC

* Atlassian announces first quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Sees Q2 2018 revenue $203 million to $205 million

* Q1 revenue $193.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $185.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atlassian Corporation PLC - ‍fiscal year 2018 total revenue is expected to be in range of $841 million to $847 million​

* Atlassian Corporation PLC - ‍fiscal year 2018 net loss per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.35 to $0.34 on an IFRS basis​

* Atlassian Corporation PLC - ‍fiscal year 2018 net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.46 to $0.47 on a non-IFRS basis​

* Atlassian Corporation PLC - ‍ fiscal year 2018 free cash flow is expected to be in range of $250 million to $260 million​

* Atlassian Corporation PLC - ‍fiscal year 2018 capital expenditures expected to be in range of $25 million to $30 million​

* Atlassian Corporation PLC - ‍Q2 total revenue is expected to be in range of $203 million to $205 million​

* Atlassian Corporation PLC - ‍Q2 net loss per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.08 on an ifrs basis​

* Atlassian Corporation PLC - ‍Q2 net income per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.12 on a non-IFRS basis​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $200.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $831.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

