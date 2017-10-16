FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
October 16, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Atlatsa reports per share loss of $0.22 for Q2 2017​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Atlatsa Resources Corp

* Atlatsa announces financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2017 & provides an update on the implementation of the 2017 restructure plan

* Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.22 for Q2 2017​

* Revenue increased by 12.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to $45.8 million​

* Entered into a care and maintenance term loan facility agreement with RPM in an amount of $51.8 million​

* Upon implementation of asset disposal all debt incurred during debt standstill period will be written off​

* Atlatsa will restructure itself to reduce its corporate head office and associated overhead costs​

* RPM to acquire, include resources specified in Atlatsa’s Kwanda north, central block prospecting rights​ for $29.8 million in cash

* Bokoni mine operations were placed on care and maintenance with effect from October 1, 2017​

* Rustenburg platinum mines to suspend servicing, repayment of current, future debt incurred by Atlatsa group, owing to RPM until dec 31, 2019​

* During Sept Bokoni mine, together with registered trade unions, NUM, TAWUSA and UASA, concluded facilitated consultation process​

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
